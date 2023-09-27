Woman pepper-sprays driver, steals his wallet for refusing to go through drive-thru, police say

When her rideshare driver refused to go through a fast food restaurant drive-thru, the woman attacked him and stole his wallet, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — Houston police released a video showing a woman who they said robbed a rideshare driver who refused to drive her through a fast food restaurant drive-thru on the southeast side earlier this month.

It happened on Sept. 6 just before 4 p.m. and the incident was caught on surveillance video at the restaurant.

Police said the man picked the woman up on Griggs Road near the South Loop and drove her to the restaurant about 3 miles away along the Gulf Freeway near Wayside Drive.

The driver told police that the woman asked him to go through the drive-thru, but when he refused, she got upset and hit him in the head.

The driver said he told the woman to get out of his car, but when she refused, he forced her to get out.

The woman attacked the driver again and pepper-sprayed him. She then went through his car and stole his wallet, police said.

The woman left the scene on foot. Police described her as being about 20 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall. They said she was wearing a gray shirt and green shorts at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Here's the video HPD's robbery division released on YouTube: