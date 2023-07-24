Crime rates rise in Temple, police respond to protect community

Temple police say there's been an increase in burglaries, auto thefts, and home robberies compared to last year.

TEMPLE, Texas — Crimes rates are on the rise in Temple, and the Police Department is working to respond.

Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said the department has seen a rise in burglaries of homes, auto thefts, and robberies in 2023.

Clark added that it's the department's goal to work with local organizations and the city to decrease this rise in crime, and assistance from the community will aid in that effort.

As for why crime is rising in Temple, Clark said it has a lot to do with what's happening in the world.

"A lot of it has to do with the tough economy," he added.

According to Clark, from January to June of 2022, to the same time period in 2023, robberies were up 47%, home burglaries are up 36%, and auto thefts are up 23%.

The Deputy Chief said 29% of the robberies in 2023 are connected to gangs.

"We do have a Violent Crime Enforcement Squad to prevent these activities," he said.

Clark said a lot of the home burglaries are in neighborhoods that are being newly developed. They become easy targets when builders start installing higher dollar items, Clark said.

He added that the department works with these builders to make them aware, so they can prevent burglaries from happening.

"This year we've seen a lot of convenience store thefts."

,Many of the robberies Clark has seen target tobacco and vape shops.

He said it's important when thefts happen, for those who work in the store to try and not engage with the suspect as much as possible.

"This prevents people from getting hurt, and then it keeps a theft from turning into a robbery."

When it comes to auto thefts, Clark said that's where the Ring doorbells come in.

Ring doorbells can catch suspects or suspicious activity. Clark asks that people send in any footage of this activity to help prevent thefts.

He added that keeping valuables out of a car is also important, along with making sure it's locked.

Clark said the department works with local organizations, churches, the Parks and Recreation Department, and schools to prevent crime in Temple, and they will continue to do so to bring these numbers down.