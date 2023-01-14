Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody

The incident occured on the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. No injuries were reported, according to police.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported and police have a suspect in custody, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.