WESTMINSTER – The Westminster Police Department believes that the motive for a shooting in a business complex Thursday afternoon that left a child dead and three other people injured "stemmed from a road rage."

In a news release Friday morning, Westminster police named the suspect as Jeremy Webster. The 23-year-old faces charges for first-degree murder after deliberation with intent, first-degree murder with extreme indifference, first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit a class one felony.

Police don’t believe he knew any of the victims, and did not release details about why they think road rage motivated the fatal shooting.

Webster is in the Adams County Jail and slated to appear in court next week.

PREVIOUS STORY | 1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Westminster business park

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. Thursday near 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster. A boy was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. His mother and his brother were also shot and remain in critical condition as of Friday morning.

A man who was also shot is expected to survive. Police said the man doesn't know the mother and children.

The child who was killed has not yet been identified.

Webster was arrested two hours after the shooting after he was pulled over near Interstate 25 and Meadows Parkway in Castle Rock.

Police tape covered the Cedarwood Square Office Complex for hours after the shooting, and investigators have been taking accounts from multiple witnesses.

Webster does not have a previous criminal history in Colorado, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

