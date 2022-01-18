Harker Heights PD identify victim from Monday's deadly shooting

Harker Heights Police have identified Ty Andre Gentle as the victim of the fatal shooting.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Harker Heights Police Department released the identity of the victim in Monday afternoon's deadly shooting.

Police say Ty Andre Gentle, 19, of Copperas Cove died after he was shot in the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail around 2:45 p.m.

Upon investigating, police say Gentle was at a light at the intersection when a vehicle drove behind his car and four males started shooting from the back seat.

Witnesses told police they saw different types of guns used in the shooting.

Gentle had multiple gunshot wounds and immediately died, according to Harker Heights PD.