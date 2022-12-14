Killeen police looking for suspects involved in robbery, shooting at local food mart

Have information on the crime? Police urge you to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is on another recent shooting in Killeen.
Killeen Police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting and robbery of a store clerk.
On Dec. 12 around 10 p.m., police responded to a call about the shooting on the 300 block of Gilmer Street, according to police.
When the suspects arrived the two demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the employees before leaving the scene, according to KPD.
The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for your help identifying two suspects in a Shooting.
On December 12th, 2022 around 10:00PM, the Killeen Police Department responded to a Shooting at the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer St. It was reported that two males arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both fled in a silver in color vehicle.
Both suspects are described to be black males. The shooter was reported to be about 6'3" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022
If you or anyone you know has any information on the robbery, police urge you to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here to report the crime.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.