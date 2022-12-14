Killeen police looking for suspects involved in robbery, shooting at local food mart

The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for your help identifying two suspects in a Shooting. On December 12th, 2022 around 10:00PM, the Killeen Police Department responded to a Shooting at the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer St. It was reported that two males arrived and demanded money from the clerks. The passenger then shot one of the clerks before both fled in a silver in color vehicle. Both suspects are described to be black males. The shooter was reported to be about 6'3" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.