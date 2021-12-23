x
Crime

Attempted robbery suspect escapes local Rosebud bank, later arrested

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a suspect is in custody after attempting to rob the Incommons Bank in Rosebud.

ROSEBUD, Texas — A suspect has been arrested after trying to rob a local Incommons Bank in Rosebud. 

According to the Falls County Sheriff's Office Facebook, police say they were called out to the local bank around noon. When they arrived, police say the alleged suspect had already left the bank.

The suspect, according to police, was later found and arrested on Main Street near a Cefco in Rosebud. 

Falls County Sherriff's Office say they worked with Rosebud Police, Marlin Police, Falls County Constable Pct.1, The Texas Department of Public Safety and Lott Police in order to find and arrest the suspect.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, but say that he is a local of the Rosebud area. 

No other information has been reported at this time.

