x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Temple robbery suspect threatened employees at gunpoint, police say

According to police, the robbery occurred early Monday morning at about 6:16 p.m.
Credit: Temple Police Department

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect that got away with an unknown amount of cash from a business on Monday, Jan. 30. 

According to police, around 6:16 a.m. a business in the 4600 block of South 31st Street was robbed by a man with a handgun. 

The two employees who were threatened by the suspect described him as a black man standing six feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white shoes, police say. 

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. 

For more information, visit here

Related Articles

Also on KCENTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

Carmen DeCruz Trial: Week two begins with defense attorney questioning Texas Ranger

Before You Leave, Check This Out