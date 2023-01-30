Temple robbery suspect threatened employees at gunpoint, police say

According to police, the robbery occurred early Monday morning at about 6:16 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is searching for a robbery suspect that got away with an unknown amount of cash from a business on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to police, around 6:16 a.m. a business in the 4600 block of South 31st Street was robbed by a man with a handgun.

The two employees who were threatened by the suspect described him as a black man standing six feet tall and weighing around 250 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a black jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white shoes, police say.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

