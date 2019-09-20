The Robinson Police Department arrested a 65-year-old man for impersonating a Public Servant Thursday, Sept. 19.

On Friday, Sept. 13 the Robinson PD responded to the 100 block of Flat Creek drive where a caller identified himself and showed credentials as a federal agent. The man was identified as Jeffery Lange Kash.

Officers seized the credentials and further investigation led to an arrest warrant and search warrant being issued.

The combined Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson SWAT team arrested 65-year-old Robinson resident Jeffery Lange Kash Thursday.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail. being charged with a third degree felony

Further investigation is pending.

