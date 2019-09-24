Late Tuesday morning, the Robinson Police Department received a 911 call and were informed of a shooting. The caller witnessed a man being pushed from vehicle near 100 W. Moonlight Dr.

After the Robinson PD arrived on the scene, it appeared the man had received a gunshot wound to the side of his face. The man was alert and conscious until he was transported to a hospital.

The suspect’s vehicle was last scene traveling southbound on Highway-77.

Robinson Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information are asked to call Robinson PD at 254-662-0525.

Popular stories:

'You slayed my song:' Killeen singer turns chairs on ‘The Voice’ with John Legend's ‘Preach’

2-year-old found dead at Temple home, mother’s boyfriend arrested, charged with murder

Report: Inmate allegedly confesses to murder profiled in 'Making A Murderer'