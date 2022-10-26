Robinson man charged with burglary and assault after breaking into bank

Police say the man became combative and attempted to take officer's weapons during his arrest.

ROBINSON, Texas — Robinson Police Officers have arrested a man they say broke into Fidelity Bank of Texas on Oct. 25.

The man, identified as Raul Ruben Morales, has allegedly been charged with burglary and multiple other charges.

According to the Robinson Police Department, officers responded to an alarm at the bank, located at 410 S. Robinson Dr., at 10:59 p.m. When the officers arrived, they allegedly found Morales on the scene.

Police report that Morales became violent when the officers tried to arrest him, and began fighting with the officers. According to police, Morales injured one officer's leg, then bit him and one other officer.

Morales also allegedly attempted to grab two of the officer's weapons during the altercation.

Officers said that they were able to subdue Morales, placing him in leg irons and escorting him out of the building on a backboard and into an ambulance.

Morales was reportedly taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries allegedly sustained from breaking through a glass door.

Three Robinson police officers were also treated for injuries at the hospital, but have now been released and were able to return to work. Morales was treated and was taken to the McLennan County Jail, said the police.