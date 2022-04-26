Rockdale highschooler brings gun to school, potentially faces up to 10 years in jail

The child told police they were carrying the firearm for "protection" after receiving perceived threats the previous day, according to police.

ROCKDALE, Texas — A firearm was discovered Monday in a Rockdale High School student's backpack by faculty after RISD received an anonymous tip through their "Quik tip' program, according to Rockdale Police.

Staff was able to secure the gun from the student and alert the police. The teen fled from school grounds before police arrived on campus, according to officers.

Officers located and arrested the 15-year-old, for having a weapon in a gun-free school zone, which is a 3rd-degree felony in the state of Texas, according to Rockdale PD. The child told police they were carrying the firearm for "protection" after receiving threats the previous day, according to police.

No injuries were reported. The student is now in Rockdale Regional Juvenile Justice Center while they wait for their detention hearing later this week.