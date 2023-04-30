Rockdale Police searching for persons of interest in shooting

Four people are persons of interest in the shooting of Jeffery McKinney Jr. on April 27, according to the Rockdale Police Department.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Do you know these people? The Rockdale Police Department is asking for help identifying four persons of interest in the investigation of the shooting of Jeffery McKinney Jr. on April 27.

Rockdale PD is also asking for any residents with doorbell or security cameras to review the footage from April 27 between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight for any images or footage of the individuals.

According to police, their investigation suggests that the shooting was targeted, and they do not believe there to be any danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information or camera footage of the persons of interest is asked to contact Rockdale Police Detective Michael Hubnik at 512-446-3436 or the Milam County Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477.