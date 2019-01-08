MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A Rockdale woman who pleaded guilty to her part in a 2017 murder was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.

Candice Nicole Jones, 32, pleaded guilty in April for her part in the murder of Emily Hacker, who was 34 years old when her body was found in 2017.

Three other people, Edward Berry, John Wayne Stewart and Ashley Wesson Zawadzke, were charged with capitol murder for her death. Berry also pleaded guilty to the charges.

Hacker was reported missing Jan. 19, 2017 before her body was found in a shallow grave in Burleson County.

Prosecutors said they were seeking a 50-year sentence for Berry as well.

