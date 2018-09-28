ROGERS, Texas — A lockdown at Rogers High School was lifted Friday afternoon following a threat.

According to the school district, the threat was reported Friday morning.

The nature of the threat was unclear, but Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. TJ Cruz said there was no active shooter.

The district sent the following alert to parents:

"Parents. To dispel any rumors, Rogers ISD does NOT have an active shooter. We are taking every precaution. I will send out more info soon."

Law enforcement officers could be seen entering the school with rifles drawn. One parent said police were going room-to-room in the school.

Rogers Police, the Bell County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were all investigating the incident.

No one was injured.

According to Rodgers ISD superintendent Joe Craig, around 9 a.m. students in a classroom were getting on computers to work on an assignment. As students logged on to the Wi-Fi, a list of personal cellphone hot spots showed up. The name of one of the hotspots made several students uncomfortable so they told the high school principal. School officials then called police. Once police arrived they checked every classroom and the building.

Officials confirmed that there was no treat.

Many parents said they were worried, but remained optimistic.

“It's kind of, things happen, especially in this day and age,” Anne Prado said. “I understand that they want to keep our kids safe.”

Parents were able to take their kids home early. Some students stayed in school until the end of the day.

Rogers ISD said they take the safety of students and staff very seriously and will use this as a learning experience.

© 2018 KCEN