ROGERS, Texas — A lockdown at Rogers High School was lifted Friday afternoon following a threat.

According to the school district, the threat was reported Friday morning.

The nature of the threat was unclear, but Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. TJ Cruz said there was no active shooter.

The district sent the following alert to parents:

"Parents.To dispel any rumors, Rogers ISD does NOT have an active shooter. We are taking every precaution. I will send out more info soon."

Law enforcement officers could be seen entering the school with rifles drawn. One parent said police were going room-to-room in the school.

Rogers Police, the Bell County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were all investigating the incident.

No one was injured.

© 2018 KCEN