ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 17-year-old has been arrested for murder after another 17-year-old was shot and killed in Round Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Round Rock police said Gabriel Hernandez, 17, was charged with murder after 17-year-old Brian Navarro died following Tuesday’s shooting.

The incident happened at the 1500 block of Ashwood Court around 1 p.m. Navarro was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said the two teens knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no specific threat to the public.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

List: Companies pulling out of SXSW 2020 amid coronavirus concerns

'No evidence closing SXSW is going to make the community safer;' Austin health official says risk to public still low

Lightning strike sparks fire in Cedar Park, sheriff's office says