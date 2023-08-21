Salado ISD employee placed on administrative leave as police investigate off-campus incident

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, the man allegedly brandished a gun to kids after they ding-dong ditched his home.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office announced that it is investigating an alleged incident in which a Salado ISD employee brandished a gun after kids rang his doorbell and ran away on Saturday, Aug 19.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at about 7:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Ranger Road in Salado.

Sheriff's office says deputies located the suspect and took a statement from his as well as a few witnesses.

No injuries were reported during the incident and no arrests have been made, sheriff's office says.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division says it is actively investigating the incident.

Salado ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny sent the following message to parents in the wake of this alleged incident:

"Last night we were made aware of an allegation involving one of our Salado ISD employees. This alleged incident took place on Saturday, August 19, and was off-campus. As an abundance of caution, this morning we placed the employee on administrative leave while the allegation is being investigated."

6 News spoke with some Salado ISD parents, who wish to remain anonymous, about the alleged incident.

One parent stated, "There's been a lot of videos, but one of the videos that I sent you shows kids on a front porch of a house seeking refuge basically from a man who was in his pickup truck chasing them down because they were dingdong ditching, and driving erratically there's video, maybe not in that video, but there's video of him destroying a mailbox."

"He is on the street, pulls over gets out like hiding in some bushes or under a tree, and you can see the gun go off in the video, you see a flash," the parent added.

The following video was submitted by an anonymous parent who is seen consoling her child following the alleged incident:

Another parent spoke with 6 News saying, "I'm sure that these kids are probably having a hard time sleeping at night, and I know that there's parents in the neighborhood that are hoping there's no backlash on them. When it comes to safety issues of something like this with a gun to me, it's a no brainer."

This story is still developing and 6 News will continue to provide updates as they become available