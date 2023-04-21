Murder-suicide under investigation in San Saba, sheriff's office says

According to police, two adults are dead as a result of this incident.

SAN SABA, Texas — The San Saba County Sheriff's Office is investigating a probable murder-suicide that left 45-year-old Ben Henniger and 40-year-old Jo Lei Henniger dead on Wednesday, April 19.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Wallace Street at about 3 p.m.

Officers say upon arrival, it was discovered that a fight had occurred between a husband and wife, Ben Henniger and Jo Lei Henniger. Both were found dead at the scene.

An unidentified and uninjured child witness was discovered at the scene and has since been re-located to live with other family members, officers say.

There has been no word on what exactly led to the altercation.

Chief of Police John Bauer states, "This is a shocking and tragic situation. Words cannot express the depth of our condolences for the friends and family of those involved."

"I'm extremely grateful for the work of our first responders who, despite a traumatic situation, acted quickly and operated with the utmost professionalism. This is a sad day for our entire community and we will work diligently to determine what occurred," Bauer added.

There is currently no other information available at this time as the investigation remains open.

