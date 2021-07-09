The 23-year-old woman had to be "physically restrained," police said.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman from Sarasota is facing multiple charges after she refused to wear a mask on a plane and spit on other passengers, police say.

According to an arrest report, Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was removed from a plane Wednesday at Southwest Florida International Airport when she would not put a mask on.

She even got so upset she spat on other people who were on the plane, the report says.

The plane's captain eventually called the Lee County Port Authority Police Department to get her off the plane. Officers said Schrowang argued with police in "a loud voice and then started to cry and yell in a loud tone of voice."

Schrowang was booked into the Lee County Jail and faces charges of resisting an officer, trespassing and a county ordinance violation for interference with aircraft operations.

Masks are required at all airports and on planes until at least Sept 13, 2021, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The requirement is part of President Joe Biden's Executive Order, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, which was issued on Jan. 21, 2021.