Killeen Police warn of scam calls of someone posing as police commander

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is warning the public of a reported scam where someone calls pretending to be with the department and that they need personal information.

Police said they were made aware of the scam. They said someone is posing as a Commander with the department, requesting information.

"The Killeen Police Department will never call and ask for personal identifying information over the phone and will NEVER ask for any type of payment," KPD said.

The department said to never give out your personal information, including your bank account or social security number, over the phone, internet or mail "unless YOU initiated the contact with the person or company," police said.

"No law enforcement agency will ever ask you to make a payment in the form of iTunes, gift cards, Western Union, etc.," he said. "If asked to make a payment of any kind, and it sounds suspicious, it is a scam. Simply hang up and call the number you know to be legitimate."