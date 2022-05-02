Waco Police warn of scam where person poses as Police Chief's son, asking for money

"We would like everyone to know Chief Victorian does not have any kids and if she did, she would help them with the resources they need," the police department wrote

The Waco Police Department is warning the public about a scam involving a person who is posing as Police Chief Sheryl Victorian's son.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Waco PD said the man is pretending to be the chief's son and asking for money. However, Victorian doesn't have any children.

"We would like everyone to know Chief Victorian does not have any kids and if she did, she would help them with the resources they need," the police department wrote.

Waco PD said if someone approaches you, saying they are part of Victorian's family, officers ask that you tell them to call her.

