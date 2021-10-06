School safety officer in California fired following shooting of 18-year-old mother

After an internal review of a shooting that took place last month, a school safety officer in Long Beach, California has been fired.

Last month, according to Long Beach Police, an altercation took place at Millikan High School between 18-year-old Manuela "Mona" Rodriguez and a 15-year-old girl.

When the two girls attempted to flee the scene in a sedan, Rodriguez was shot by a fire safety officer in the passenger seat, according to police.

The 18-year-old spent more than a week on life support before she died of her injuries on Oct. 6, according to the family attorney Luis Carillo.

On Oct. 6. following the death of Rodriguez, Long Beach Education unanimously voted to fire the school safety officer who had been on administrative leave.

During a news conference, Superintendent Jill Baker said that their investigation had deemed the officer of violating the district's use-of-force policy.

"After our internal review, you clearly saw areas where the employee violated district policy and did not meet our standards and expectations," Baker said at a news conference. "We believe the decision to terminate this officer's employment is warranted, justified, and quite frankly, the right thing to do."

The Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office are conducting their own criminal investigation into the shooting.