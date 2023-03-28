Check your cameras: Gatesville Police seek 3 murder suspects in 61-year-old's shooting death

The police chief said they have thoroughly investigated Martin William Davis' trip to H-E-B as he had just returned home with groceries before he was murdered.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Gatesville Police Department's number one priority right now is locating three people who are suspected of murdering a well-known resident of Gatesville, and also finding the motive behind the killing.

Martin William Davis, 61, was gunned down outside his home on Waco Street Sunday night. Police Chief Brad Hunt said a neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots. They are also the one who found Davis dead on his property.

Police said he had just returned from H-E-B, which is only a few blocks from his house, when three suspects showed up and at least one of them fired a weapon.

Hunt is sharing new photos of the suspects in hopes someone will recognize them. They have yet to identify them, but said they have received a number of tips and leads they are following up on.

The department has looked into what could have caused three people to fatally shoot Davis. They wanted to make sure nothing had happened during the 61-year-old's trip to the grocery store. Hunt doesn't believe that is the reason behind the deadly encounter.

"At this time, we do not believe it was related to H-E-B," the police chief told 6 News. "We have followed that up pretty thoroughly yesterday to try and rule that out and I can safely say we are fairly sure it was not involved with something from happening at H-E-B."

Hunt wasn't able to confirm if anything was stolen from Davis' house or possession during the deadly encounter, but did add that they are waiting for some labs to come from the crime scene and the coroner report.

Gatesville Police Department is asking residents to check surveillance footage from Sunday night as the suspects fled on foot. At this time they don't know which way they came from or where they went after shots were fired.

The police chief wants to ensure the community they are working tirelessly with other local and state agencies to crack the case.

"It's very fortunate that it's pretty uncommon in Gatesville to have a murder," Hunt added. "We understand it's important to the community to have closure on this and understand what happened. Every lead is going to be taken seriously."