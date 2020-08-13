Search for suspect in deadly Waco shooting

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for your help to find a murder suspect. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th, officers were called to the 1500 block of North 11th Street. When the first officer arrived on scene, he found a man lying in the middle of the street. According to police, he had been shot in the hip. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Keith Barrier.
Officers found multiple shell casings in the area where the shooting happened. They spoke to several people, but at this time they have no information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Det. Guerra with the Waco Special Crimes Unit. Her phone number is 254) 750-7614.
Also on KCENTV.com: