Search for suspect in deadly Waco shooting

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking for your help to find a murder suspect. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12th, officers were called to the 1500 block of North 11th Street. When the first officer arrived on scene, he found a man lying in the middle of the street. According to police, he had been shot in the hip. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.