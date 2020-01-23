SEATTLE — One woman is dead and seven other people were hurt after a shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening. A 9-year-old boy is among the injured.

There are no suspects in custody.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. and does not appear to be random. The violence apparently stemmed from a fight outside McDonald's near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, a busy corridor in downtown Seattle near Westlake Park.

Seattle police report, "Witnesses told investigators that two or more male suspects were in a disturbance and began shooting at each other. They fled the scene immediately following the shooting."

One woman died at the scene and five other people were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Two men arrived at the hospital by their own transport.

Of the seven shooting victims treated at Harborview, a 9-year-old boy is listed in satisfactory condition. A 55-year-old woman is in critical condition. A 32-year-old man is in satisfactory condition.

Four men, ages 21, 34, 35, and 49 were treated and released, according to hospital officials.

Seattle's police are reviewing surveillance videos from nearby businesses and are searching for the suspects involved.

Seattle police ask if you have any information about suspects, or photo or video evidence of the shooting, to call their tip line at (206) 233-5000 or share at this link.

A bullet hole was found in a King County Metro bus near the scene, but it's unclear if the bus was in service at the time of the shooting.

A witness told KING 5 she was in a coffee shop nearby when she heard a flurry of gunfire.

“Everyone just went to the ground and, as we were looking out the windows, people were running,” said Alex Bennett.

Bennett is a former nurse and rushed to help one of the victims.

“I was helping the guy who had been shot in the leg and texting his wife for him and trying to keep him calm,” Bennett said.

She said police responded and put a tourniquet on the man's leg and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," she said.

Another witness who was heading to the Link light rail station also heard the gunfire and said he ran into the light rail station to get help from police officers there.

“I just saw terror on people’s faces, they were all running,” said Douglas Converse. “It was chaos.”

Link light rail service to Westlake and University District was suspended while police responded to the area, but service has since resumed.

This shooting occurred shortly after Seattle police responded to an officer-involved shooting at 3rd Avenue and Blanchard Street in Belltown around 3 p.m. The suspect in that shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and no officers were hurt.

Chief Best said the two shootings do not appear to be related, but the crimes do have people who live and work in that area on edge.

The Downtown Seattle Association released a statement Wednesday in response to the downtown shooting saying in part "enough is enough."

"Our hearts go out to the victims of tonight’s shooting in downtown Seattle and we commend the Seattle Police and Fire Departments for their swift response to this tragedy. Criminal activity around Third and Pine has been persistent for far too long and too often has led to violence and innocent lives lost. The heart of our city should feel safe and welcoming for all who live, work and visit here. We call on public officials to devote the resources necessary to improve safety in downtown and take back Third Avenue from the criminals who have laid claim to it. On behalf of residents, small business owners, employers and visitors, we say enough is enough."

Just the day before, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, a man was found shot in the stairwell to Westlake Center. He later died from his injuries. No suspects were arrested in that shooting.

Chief Best reiterated Wednesday night investigators do not believe that any of these shootings are related.