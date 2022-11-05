Second arrest made in H-E-B meat stealing video

Thomas was placed under arrest and booked in the Killeen City Jail after turning herself in, according to reports.

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is a previous segment on the H-E-B viral video.

A second arrest has been made in the viral H-E-B meat stealing case, thanks to a crime stoppers tip, according to Killeen Police Department.

On May 19, around 5:30 a.m., police say 53-year-old Latonya Thomas came into the Killeen Police Department desk and advised that she was there to turn herself in on an outstanding warrant for her arrest, according to Killeen police.

A check on Thomas' name revealed she was wanted out of Temple Police Department for Theft. Thomas was placed under arrest and booked in the Killeen City Jail, according to reports.

The crime took place on April 15, around 3:30 p.m. When 40-year-old Latonya Marchea Brooks and 53-year-old Latonya Thomas, allegedly took meat from the H-E-B in the 3000 block of South 31st Street.

A store employee claimed they saw both women leaving with a significant amount of unpaid meat in a shopping cart and tried to stop them, but they were able to take the cart away and load the meat into their vehicle.

Police arrested her accomplice, 40-year-old Latonya Marchea Brooks on April 15 for her alleged involvement in the theft of over $2,000 in meat from a local H-E-B in Temple last month, according to police.

