Second arrest made in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery

Demario Jabar Moore joins 17-year-old Christian Lamar Weston as an accomplice to the March 2022 murder.

KILLEEN, Texas — A second arrest has been made in the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department.

Demario Jabar Moore 20, is currently being held in the Bell County Jail for the Murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. Moore joins 17-year-old Christian Lamar Weston as an accomplice to the March 2022 murder.

Aug.13, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office issued a complaint charging Moore with Murder, according to reports. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action Team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service -Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Moore three days later.

Moore was arraigned on Aug.17 and set his bond at $1,000,000, per release.

The shooting occurred in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. When police arrived to the scene they found N'Gaojia and the other victim, as stated in a release.

N'Gaojia died at the scene and the second victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, police say.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this murder, police ask for you to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).