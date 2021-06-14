Second Austin mass shooting suspect arrested at Harker Heights High School

Killeen ISD police arrested the 17-year-old suspect earlier Monday, the school district said.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A second suspect in the Austin Sixth Street shooting that left one man dead and 13 injured was arrested at Harker Heights High School, according to the Killeen Independent School District.

The 17-year-old was arrested at the school earlier Monday.

Here's the statement from the school district:

"The Killeen Independent School District and Killeen ISD Police Department are diligently working with Austin Police Department to assist in an ongoing investigation. As part of a joint effort, KISD Police arrested a 17-year-old male at Harker Heights High School earlier today. Killeen ISD will continue to assist law enforcement agencies to bring justice to the tragic events as quickly as possible."

The first suspect, also a juvenile, was arrested over the weekend in connection to the mass shooting. Neither of the suspects have been identified at this time.

The mass shooting happened early Sunday on Austin's iconic Sixth Street. Shots were fired in a crowd on the street, sending some victims to the hospital and leaving a total of 14 people shot.

One man, Douglas John Kantor, died as a result of his injuries from the shooting. He was visiting the area from New York.

This story is developing. Stay with 6 News as we learn more.

