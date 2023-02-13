Second suspect arrested, identified in 2020 Killeen murder investigation

Jonathan Allen Hampton, 24, was shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive on Sept. 16, 2020, police said.

KILLEEN, Texas — A second suspect of a 2020 murder in Killeen was arrested, the Killeen Police Department said Monday, Feb. 13.

According to police, 21-year-old Ahmad Elijah Jamel Demps was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Jonathan Allen Hampton.

Hampton was shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive on Sept. 16, 2020, police said.

Demps was identified with the help of the department's robbery-homicide unit.

Last week, police arrested the first suspect: Antonio Trevon Edwards, 21.