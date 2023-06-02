State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated

Schwertner was taken into custody in the Travis County Jail overnight on Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner of Georgetown was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Austin, according to jail records.

According to KVUE's Senior Investigative Reporter Tony Plohetski, Schwertner, 52, was arrested and charged for a DWI in Austin overnight.

Schwertner was arrested by the Austin Police Department (APD) at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, near Avenue B and West 45th Street. He was booked into the Travis County Jail at 2:12 a.m.

The DWI charge is a Class B Misdemeanor. Schwertner has not seen a judge to have his bond set yet, according to APD Spokesperson Brandon Jones.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.