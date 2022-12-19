Sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar set for April after guilty plea in Vanessa Guillen disappearance, murder

Last month, Aguilar pleaded guilty to four counts in connection to the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

WACO, Texas — The sentencing hearing for Cecily Aguilar was set for April 5, according to a new court document obtained by 6 News on Monday.

The hearing is set to happen at 9 a.m. in a federal courthouse in Downtown Waco.

This news comes after Aguilar pleaded guilty last month in connection to the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. She was the only one charged in this case.

According to court documents, Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and bury Guillen's remains near the Leon River in Bell County after Robinson murdered Guillen on Fort Hood on April 22, 2020.

Guillen's remains were later found on June 30, 2020. The next day, Robinson shot and killed himself.

Aguilar was indicted on 11 counts by a grand jury last July, but pleaded guilty to four counts: One count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation.

She faces up to 30 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.