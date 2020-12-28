Several in custody as police stop car at gunpoint

The stop comes on the heels of a pair of shootings in Killeen that left one person dead and four others injured, including a child.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police stopped a white Lexus on Monday afternoon on Andover Drive and drew their weapons. It is confirmed that several people in the car are now in custody.

The assistant police chief was on the scene but wouldn't elaborate further about what happened. He stated that more information would be released at a press conference scheduled for Monday evening.