GREENVILLE, S.C. — The unsolved deaths of two babies now have the same ending — their mother behind bars.

Brook Graham, 53, was charged with murder last month in the death of her newborn daughter, who came to be known at "Julie Valentine." Valentine's body was found inside a vacuum cleaner box covered in bedding and rags in a Greenville County lot in 1990.

The 29-year investigation came to an end when DNA evidence linked Graham to the case. Now DNA has linked the suspect to another cold case — the body of a newborn boy found abandoned on April 15, 1989.

Young girls came across the boy's body as they were playing in a Greenville County field. He was wrapped in bedding and a garbage bag, according to the Greenville News.

Investigators noticed several similarities between both cases, and sent evidence to SLED for examination. That evidence determined that the boy was the brother of Julie Valentine, according to a report.

The Greenville News also reports that Graham became pregnant with Valentine shortly after she allegedly abandoned the baby boy.

Graham was charged with murder in the case of Valentine because it was determined that she was alive at birth. However, when the boy was found that determination couldn't be made. Therefore, Graham is charged with unlawful neglect of child and destruction or desecration of human remains instead of murder in that case.

Bond was set at $15,000 for the neglect and desecration charges, but it was denied for the murder charge. Graham remains at the Greenville County Detention Center.