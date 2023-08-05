Shooting leaves 15-year-old dead, two injured in Killeen

This is Killeen's fourth murder investigation of the year.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead and two others injured on Monday, May 8.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road at about 10:03 a.m.

In route to the report, police say a notification came in about a shooting victim located on Becker Drive. Officers say they found shell casings in the parking lot of the Star Mart convenience store once they arrived.

According to police, more officers were sent to the 1600 block of Becker Drive at about 10:07 a.m.

There, police say officers found three male victims with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, another was taken to Seton Medical Center and the last one was brought to Darnall Army Medical Center.

The 15-year-old victim who was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center died of his injuries at about 12:40 p.m., the other two victims are listed in stable condition, according to police.

The names of the victims have not been released yet, no arrest have been made.

The Killeen Police Department asks that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online here.

