TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached to this article is the full interview with new Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds.

Temple police said one person was shot a little before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South 55th St.

The victim, a male, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they had no suspects and released no other information.

