Temple shooting leaves one man injured

A caller stated that after the man was shot, he limped to a convenience store.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one male injured.

Around 4:05 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting in the 700 Block of N. Main St. The caller stated that a man was shot and limped to a convenience store in the 600 block of N. Third St. looking for help, according to police.

When officers arrived, shell casings were found at the scene, as stated by police. At the convenience store, police were able to locate the man with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The man was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information about the shooting, you can anonymously call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.