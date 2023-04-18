Temple PD: Shooting near Temple College leaves one injured, suspect arrested

There is no word on the condition of the injured victim.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department has notified the public that it is investigating a shooting that took place at the Temple College University Courtyard Apartments on Tuesday, April 15.

According to police, around 3:42 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex.

Police say one victim with a gunshot wound to the leg was found and is being transported to the hospital, their condition is unknown.

According to police, the suspect from the shooting has been arrested, she was reported to be driving a 2020 Nissan Altima with a Louisiana license plate reading 400FNH.

There is currently no other information available at this time.

