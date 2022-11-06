Shooting of Temple teen now an active murder investigation

Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple police.

The Temple Police Department has announced that the teenage victim from last Thursday night's shooting has died.

Due to the death of the victim, the case has now turned into a murder investigation, according to Temple police.

The identity of the victim is being withheld due to his age.

Another teenager was taken into custody on Nov. 4 after the unidentified 16-year-old was shot on Nov. 3, according to the Temple Police Department.

Temple Police received the call around 7:13 p.m. about the shooting near Jones Park in the area of S 23rd Street and W. Avenue H, according to police.

Around 7:19 p.m., Baylor Scott and White Hospital alerted Temple police about the teen.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.