Officials: Shooting at party leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Freestone County

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — One person died and two others were injured following a shooting at a "large party" in rural Freestone County, according to the Freestone County Sheriff's Office.

Officials received multiple calls regarding a shooting in the 500 block of W. FM 489 near Dew just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office reported that there was a "large party" being held at the location when people at the party heard gunshots. One person was fatally wounded and two others are being treated for gunshot injuries, but are in stable condition, according to officials.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. Officials have not released word about a suspect at this time either.

The Texas Rangers were called for assistance with the ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Officials ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 903-389-3236 and press 1 when prompted.