WACO, Texas — A man and woman were shot Monday during a home invasion in Waco.

Police were called around 8:10 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Mountainview. At least one man broke into the home and shot the couple in their mid-30s before leaving in a silver sedan, Waco police spokesperson Garen Bynum said.

The victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

According to Bynum, there could be another person involved.

Mountainview Drive was blocked off as police investigated.

The school was placed on lockout, in which no one was allowed in or out of the school but activities went on as normal.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the shooter should call Waco police at (254) 750-7500.

