Shooting suspect in SWAT-turned officer-involved shooting in Waco identified

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department released the identity of the shooting suspect who died in a SWAT-turned officer-involved shooting at a Waco apartment complex Tuesday.

Police said 76-year-old Ent Wright of Waco was the man who barricaded himself in an apartment at the Rex-Plex on Rambler Drive shortly he reportedly shot and killed 65-year-old Alva Stem. Jr.

Police say he was shot twice in the abdomen with a shotgun.

During the incident, Wright came out of the apartment and started firing his weapon, said Chief of Police Sheryl Victorian in a news release Tuesday.

Wright was then shot and killed by police, leaving nine officers on administrative leave, Victorian said.

"[He] demonstrated he was a threat, as he already shot someone," Victorian said.

Victorian added officers tried performing life-saving measures, but to no success. He later died.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the incident per protocol of officer-involved shootings, Victorian said.