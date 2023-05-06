Shooting in Temple leaves property with bullet damage

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. on May 5.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged one property on May 5.

According to the Department, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of East Avenue G.

Police say that no one was injured in the shooting, but one property was damaged by the bullets.

No suspects have been identified at this time, and the case is currently under investigation, according to the department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.