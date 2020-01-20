Two people were killed and five other victims were injured in a shooting inside a venue along San Antonio's Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

Officers were called to Ventura, a bar in the 1000 block of Avenue B, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said an argument led to the shooting inside the club. The individuals who were shot were patrons at the club. One victim died at the venue; another 6 were transported to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victims have not been identified. Chief McManus said the victim who died at the club was a male.

Chief McManus said he is confident that a suspect will be identified and in custody soon.

This is a developing story.