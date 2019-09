WACO, Texas — Several Waco police units responded to Garden and 4th St. Tuesday afternoon after a dead body was found in the road.

A Baylor employee called police a little after 3 p.m. to report the body next to Oakwood Cemetery, police said.

Police said the victim, a male in his late teens to early 20s, was shot multiple times.

Detectives have started their investigation but do not have any suspects.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.