KILLEEN, Texas — One person was in critical condition Wednesday after police said someone shot him outside a Killeen apartment complex.

Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the male victim was found lying in the parking lot of the apartments in the 600 block of West Hallmark Ave. around 11 a.m.

Police performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, Miramontez said.

He was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, Miramontez said.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

