Shots fired at Temple home: Police looking for suspect, victim

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting.

The shooting took place on the 800 block of N. 2nd Street. Police were called around 1:27 a.m. when they arrived to a home and a car that had been shot.

Police say they were unable to find the victim or the suspect. No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymous