Shots fired in Temple, male victim recovering, no suspect identified

Temple Police officers responded to a shots fired call at 3:13 a.m. on April 11. A male victim was identified with a gunshot wound and taken to Baylor Scott & White.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says officers were dispatched at 3:13 a.m. to the 1200 block of South 26th St. in response to a shots fired call.

According to reports, officers found damage to a residence and vehicle from being shot. They were unable to locate a victim at the scene.

Ten minutes later a call was dispatched to the 1700 block of East Adams, where a male victim was identified with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Temple PD says officers are investigating to identify if both incidents are related.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Officials ask for anyone with information to contact the Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Read more: