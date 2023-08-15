Shots fired report in Centerville under investigation by Texas Rangers, Leon County Sheriff's Office

According to Leon County Sheriffs, a Houston man at the center of the incident was shot after assaulting an elderly man in a Woody's Smokehouse #2 bathroom.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Following a shots fired report from Woody's Smokehouse #2 in Centerville on Monday, the Leon County Sheriff's Office has revealed more in regards to the events that took place.

Around the time of the incident, Kevin Craig Anderson of Houston walked into Woody's Smokehouse and began harassing individuals by "aggressively" approaching multiple people who were around at the time. He later entered the restroom and began assaulting an elderly man, knocking him unconscious. It was reported that even after the man had fallen on the floor unconscious, Anderson continued to assault him.

A Licensed to Carry Holder later tried to stop Anderson from assaulting the unconscious elderly man, but soon became the target of Anderson's rampage. The individual later fired two shots, with one of them hitting Anderson in the arm.

After being shot, Anderson fled the scene in his car, but later stopped on the IH-45 shoulder. Eventually, he was transported to the St. Joseph Emergency Room in Bryan and was later moved to the Hermann Memorial Hospital in Houston.

Another victim was reported to have been transported to the St. Joseph's Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police say all the individuals involved were not Leon County citizens, and the case is under investigation by both the Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.