WACO, Texas — Shots were fired by special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety Thursday while they were serving a felony warrant, Sgt. Ryan Howard with DPS said.

It happened at the EZ Grocery store in the 2100 block of Bosque Blvd around 2:30 p.m.

Howard said while the officers did shoot their weapons, no one was hit. The suspect was arrested.

Howard did not say why the shots were fired but he said the suspect did not fire a weapon. He said the entire incident took place outside the store.

The Texas Rangers took over the investigation which is common in officer-involved shootings.

Howard did not identify the suspect or the officers.

